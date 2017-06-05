The Latest: Lt Gov targets non-abortion services in budget
Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant says no taxpayer dollars should go to Planned Parenthood or any other abortion provider in South Carolina for any health care service, even if it's to "provide vitamin C." Bryant warned Tuesday he won't sign off on next year's budget if one penny goes to an abortion provider. None get direct state appropriations.
