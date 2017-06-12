The Latest: Duncan says he thinks he spoke to shooter
Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan says he suspects he spoke with the man who minutes later opened fire on the congressional baseball practice. Duncan, of South Carolina, says he gave a description of the man to Alexandria police that "fits the picture that's being shown on TV."
