Swimming Advisory Issued for South Carolina Beach

The Department of Health and Environmental Control issued a swimming advisory Thursday for the North Beach section of Hunting Island State Park in Beaufort County. DHEC's David Payne says the advisory was issued because storm water is being pumped onto the beach to relieve flooding of park roads.

