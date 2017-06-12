Summerville man headed to prison for shooting two in 2013 drug deal
A Summerville man has been sentenced to serve more than a decade behind bars after he pleaded guilty to shooting two people during a drug deal in 2013. According to the U.S. Attorney's South Carolina District office, Travis Donald Fender, 26, will serve 171 months or about 14 years in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Summerville Journal Scene.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jun 13
|Nicole vaughn
|909
|Post and Courier Hates Trump Supporters
|Jun 11
|Truth
|1
|DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07)
|Jun 9
|T mac33
|57
|U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights...
|Jun 6
|UMORONRACEMAKEWOR...
|3
|Possible Half Brother (Dec '16)
|May 31
|CountyRaised803
|3
|Looking for a joyce davis
|May 30
|Cbrooks
|1
|The Civil War Is Over: Let The Battle Flag Be (Nov '11)
|May 29
|Romney s roofies
|4,051
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC