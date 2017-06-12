Stormwater flooding in South Carolina an expensive problem and a hot issue
More than 14,000 stormwater ponds are estimated to have been dug for development on the coast, and more are coming. File Workers with American Bridge and R.H. Moore Company install one piece of a stormwater drainage system in North Myrtle Beach in 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George E, Norcross and brother Congressman Norc...
|2 hr
|Pastor
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Fri
|Sbraa
|910
|Post and Courier Hates Trump Supporters
|Jun 11
|Truth
|1
|DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07)
|Jun 9
|T mac33
|57
|U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights...
|Jun 6
|UMORONRACEMAKEWOR...
|3
|Possible Half Brother (Dec '16)
|May 31
|CountyRaised803
|3
|Looking for a joyce davis
|May 30
|Cbrooks
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC