Special Election Tally: Dems Win 1; GOP Wins 2; Two More Tomorrow, Including Georgia
Have you heard about tomorrow's special election to fill a vacant House seat? Not the one in Georgia, which the New York Times has dubbed "the most expensive House race in history." There's another election Tuesday in South Carolina, to replace former Rep. Mick Mulvaney, a Republican who is now serving as President Trump's budget director.
