South Carolina's score in child well-...

South Carolina's score in child well-being is best ever, but Medicaid cuts could threaten gains

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

The KIDS COUNT rankings gave South Carolina its best score to date, due in part to improvements in the number of children who are insured and a declining teen birth rate. The KIDS COUNT rankings gave South Carolina its best score to date, due in part to improvements in the number of children who are insured and a declining teen birth rate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) 19 hr Nicole vaughn 909
Post and Courier Hates Trump Supporters Jun 11 Truth 1
DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07) Jun 9 T mac33 57
News U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights... Jun 6 UMORONRACEMAKEWOR... 3
Possible Half Brother (Dec '16) May 31 CountyRaised803 3
Looking for a joyce davis May 30 Cbrooks 1
News The Civil War Is Over: Let The Battle Flag Be (Nov '11) May 29 Romney s roofies 4,051
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,994 • Total comments across all topics: 281,747,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC