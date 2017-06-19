South Carolina's last Confederate flag remains in a box
In this Friday, July 10, 2015 file photo, an honor guard from the South Carolina Highway patrol removes the Confederate battle flag from the Capitol grounds in Columbia, S.C., ending its 54-year presence there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Carolina's 5th District: The Forgotten Sp...
|18 hr
|Red Crosse
|12
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|21 hr
|catphalen
|911
|George E, Norcross and brother Congressman Norc...
|Jun 17
|Pastor
|1
|Post and Courier Hates Trump Supporters
|Jun 11
|Truth
|1
|DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07)
|Jun 9
|T mac33
|57
|U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights...
|Jun 6
|UMORONRACEMAKEWOR...
|3
|Possible Half Brother (Dec '16)
|May 31
|CountyRaised803
|3
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC