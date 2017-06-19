South Carolina's last Confederate fla...

South Carolina's last Confederate flag remains in a box

15 hrs ago

Nearly two years after it last flew, South Carolina's final Confederate flag remains in the same place it was taken immediately after it was removed from the flagpole in front of the Statehouse: a small, flat white acid-free box behind several locked doors. That resting place doesn't fulfill any part of the "appropriate, permanent and public display" called for when the South Carolina House passed a late-night resolution that helped assure passage of the bill removing the flag in July 2015.

Chicago, IL

