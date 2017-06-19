South Carolina voters choosing Mulvan...

South Carolina voters choosing Mulvaney's replacement

South Carolina voters will determine Tuesday who will succeed Mick Mulvaney in Congress, a race that's garnered far less national scrutiny than another special election in Georgia's 6th District. Georgia's race, the most expensive U.S. House contest to date, is seen as an early test for the GOP and President Donald Trump since his win over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

