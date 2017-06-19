South Carolina voters choosing Mulvaney's replacement
In this May 25, 2017 file photo, Budget Director Mick Mulvaney speaks during a meeting in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. Voters in South Carolina's 5th Congressional District choose , Tuesday, June 20, 2017, between a Republican, Ralph Norman, backing the Trump administration and a Democrat, Archie Parnell, who claims to be best aligned with district voters to replace Mulvaney.
