South Carolina voters choosing Mulvan...

South Carolina voters choosing Mulvaney's replacement

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this May 25, 2017 file photo, Budget Director Mick Mulvaney speaks during a meeting in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. Voters in South Carolina's 5th Congressional District choose , Tuesday, June 20, 2017, between a Republican, Ralph Norman, backing the Trump administration and a Democrat, Archie Parnell, who claims to be best aligned with district voters to replace Mulvaney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Carolina's 5th District: The Forgotten Sp... 4 hr DR XXX 7
George E, Norcross and brother Congressman Norc... Jun 17 Pastor 1
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Jun 16 Sbraa 910
Post and Courier Hates Trump Supporters Jun 11 Truth 1
DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07) Jun 9 T mac33 57
News U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights... Jun 6 UMORONRACEMAKEWOR... 3
Possible Half Brother (Dec '16) May 31 CountyRaised803 3
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,647 • Total comments across all topics: 281,909,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC