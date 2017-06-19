South Carolina tops most other states...

South Carolina tops most other states for Alzheimer's disease, new CDC study finds

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

More than a dozen walkers took to the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in support of the Alzheimer's Association's "The Longest Day." Funding for Alzheimer's disease research is lower than funding for other diseases, such as cancer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) 1 hr DSS child for 3 y... 912
A Website for your Business Sat Joy 1
News South Carolina's 5th District: The Forgotten Sp... Jun 23 lol 13
George E, Norcross and brother Congressman Norc... Jun 17 Pastor 1
Post and Courier Hates Trump Supporters Jun 11 Truth 1
DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07) Jun 9 T mac33 57
News U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights... Jun 6 UMORONRACEMAKEWOR... 3
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,430 • Total comments across all topics: 282,036,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC