South Carolina terminal evacuated after 'potential threat': Coast Guard
Federal and local authorities evacuated a terminal at the Port of Charleston in South Carolina on Wednesday to investigate a "potential threat" in a container ship, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Coast Guard officials described the threat as a possible "dirty bomb" on the Maersk Memphis ship docked in the Wando Terminal, where hazardous materials crews and rescue workers were seen working, an NBC affiliate in South Carolina reported.
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jun 13
|Nicole vaughn
|909
|Post and Courier Hates Trump Supporters
|Jun 11
|Truth
|1
|DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07)
|Jun 9
|T mac33
|57
|U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights...
|Jun 6
|UMORONRACEMAKEWOR...
|3
|Possible Half Brother (Dec '16)
|May 31
|CountyRaised803
|3
|Looking for a joyce davis
|May 30
|Cbrooks
|1
|The Civil War Is Over: Let The Battle Flag Be (Nov '11)
|May 29
|Romney s roofies
|4,051
