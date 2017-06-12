South Carolina terminal evacuated after 'potential threat': Coast Guard

Federal and local authorities evacuated a terminal at the Port of Charleston in South Carolina on Wednesday to investigate a "potential threat" in a container ship, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Coast Guard officials described the threat as a possible "dirty bomb" on the Maersk Memphis ship docked in the Wando Terminal, where hazardous materials crews and rescue workers were seen working, an NBC affiliate in South Carolina reported.

