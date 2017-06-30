South Carolina prepares for new taxes...

South Carolina prepares for new taxes, but taxpayer breaks attached to new bill

Read more: WMBF

South Carolina has one of the country's lowest gas tax rates; it hasn't changed since 1987. But that's all set to change Saturday when two cents will be added per gallon to your bill at the pump, as well as other vehicle-related fees to pay for road and bridge work across the state.

Chicago, IL

