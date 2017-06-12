South Carolina poultry producers want bill that limits who can challenge construction of new barns

The poultry industry in South Carolina cleared one major hurdle this year in its push to restrict who can challenge the construction of new chicken and turkey barns throughout the state. In the last week of the 2017 legislative session, the S.C. Farm Bureau, the S.C. Poultry Federation and the Palmetto Agribusiness Council were successful in advancing legislation in the House that would curtail how many property owners could challenge pending agricultural permits with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

