South Carolina man gets 12 years for Brooklyn gun trafficking
A South Carolina man with ties to the Bloods gang was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday for transporting 40 illegal weapons into Brooklyn and Manhattan on the "iron pipeline," a gun trafficking route from the South to the North. Colin Toney, of Lamar, South Carolina, stood silent before Judge Danny Chun at Brooklyn Supreme Court as he was sentenced to 12 years in prison in less than five minutes.
