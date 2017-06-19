South Carolina gets $1 million in NEA funding, but future of agency uncertain
The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art is exhibiting works by Tom Stanley, chairman of the Department of Fine Arts at Winthrop University. Jonathan Gray works with STEM campers incorporating science words into lyrics and a musical tune at the Engaging Creative Minds camp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Website for your Business
|Sat
|Joy
|1
|South Carolina's 5th District: The Forgotten Sp...
|Jun 23
|lol
|13
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jun 22
|catphalen
|911
|George E, Norcross and brother Congressman Norc...
|Jun 17
|Pastor
|1
|Post and Courier Hates Trump Supporters
|Jun 11
|Truth
|1
|DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07)
|Jun 9
|T mac33
|57
|U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights...
|Jun 6
|UMORONRACEMAKEWOR...
|3
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC