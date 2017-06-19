South Carolina gets $1 million in NEA...

South Carolina gets $1 million in NEA funding, but future of agency uncertain

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art is exhibiting works by Tom Stanley, chairman of the Department of Fine Arts at Winthrop University. Jonathan Gray works with STEM campers incorporating science words into lyrics and a musical tune at the Engaging Creative Minds camp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A Website for your Business Sat Joy 1
News South Carolina's 5th District: The Forgotten Sp... Jun 23 lol 13
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Jun 22 catphalen 911
George E, Norcross and brother Congressman Norc... Jun 17 Pastor 1
Post and Courier Hates Trump Supporters Jun 11 Truth 1
DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07) Jun 9 T mac33 57
News U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights... Jun 6 UMORONRACEMAKEWOR... 3
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,505 • Total comments across all topics: 282,026,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC