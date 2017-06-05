South Carolina doesn't use reported hack-targeted election software
South Carolina doesn't use the voting system mentioned in recent reports on alleged Russian hacking of U.S. voting software. S.C. Election Commission Executive Director Marci Andino, however, has asked county election officials to report if the FBI contacts them about being subject to phishing scams tied to last year's election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights...
|14 hr
|UMORONRACEMAKEWOR...
|3
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jun 2
|Goose
|908
|Possible Half Brother
|May 31
|CountyRaised803
|3
|Looking for a joyce davis
|May 30
|Cbrooks
|1
|The Civil War Is Over: Let The Battle Flag Be (Nov '11)
|May 29
|Romney s roofies
|4,051
|if joshua didsnt convicne god of anotehr day th...
|May 27
|beach boys
|2
|clue llux clan chowder ..qlue klux klan kkk eq...
|May 27
|beach boys
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC