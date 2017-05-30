South Carolina Democrat Slams GOP Opponent's Support For Social Security Cuts

The Democratic candidate for an open House seat in South Carolina criticized his Republican rival for supporting Social Security benefit cuts, highlighting a potential vulnerability for the GOP in a district it's favored to win . Republican Ralph Norman, 63, a real estate developer and former state representative seeking to fill the seat that White House budget director Mick Mulvaney vacated, has called for raising Social Security's retirement age and reducing benefits for the top 10 percent of earners.

