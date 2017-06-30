South Carolina could sue if Trump doesn't end Obama-era program protecting undocumented immigrants

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster enjoys a good relationship with Donald Trump, but the state's top legal officer is threatening to sue the administration over a campaign promise yet to be fulfilled. Late Thursday, alongside officials representing 10 other states, S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson sent U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions a letter cautioning legal action if Trump does not rescind President Barack Obama's 2012 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

