South Carolina could sue if Trump doesn't end Obama-era program protecting undocumented immigrants
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster enjoys a good relationship with Donald Trump, but the state's top legal officer is threatening to sue the administration over a campaign promise yet to be fulfilled. Late Thursday, alongside officials representing 10 other states, S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson sent U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions a letter cautioning legal action if Trump does not rescind President Barack Obama's 2012 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rice, Graham meet with federal DOT secretary on...
|Thu
|tomstickler
|1
|DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07)
|Jun 28
|Coco4u
|59
|Black Time To Win
|Jun 28
|Coco4u
|1
|2 Million Free Eclipse Glasses Coming to US Lib...
|Jun 28
|REAL AMERICAN
|2
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jun 26
|DSS child for 3 y...
|912
|A Website for your Business
|Jun 24
|Joy
|1
|South Carolina's 5th District: The Forgotten Sp...
|Jun 23
|lol
|13
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC