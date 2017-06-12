SCHP asks for information concerning ...

SCHP asks for information concerning fatal hit-and-run

South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking citizens for any information regarding a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Beaufort County. The car that struck the pedestrian is believed to be a dark, full-size pickup truck that may have damage to the undercarriage.

