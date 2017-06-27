Samsung plans $380M home appliance factory in South Carolina - CNET
The South Korean giant on Wednesday said it plans to open a new $380 million factory to build home appliances in Newberry County, South Carolina. The facility, which will manufacture premium home appliances for the US market, will eventually employ 954 workers.
