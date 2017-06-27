Samsung investing $380M in Newberry, creating 950 jobs
Samsung is investing $380 million in South Carolina to manufacture home appliances, creating an estimated 950 jobs over the next three years. State and company officials said Wednesday that Samsung is locating in the former Caterpillar plant in Newberry.
