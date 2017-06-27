Samsung investing $380M in Newberry, ...

Samsung investing $380M in Newberry, creating 950 jobs

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Samsung is investing $380 million in South Carolina to manufacture home appliances, creating an estimated 950 jobs over the next three years. State and company officials said Wednesday that Samsung is locating in the former Caterpillar plant in Newberry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07) 20 hr Coco4u 59
Black Time To Win 20 hr Coco4u 1
News 2 Million Free Eclipse Glasses Coming to US Lib... 20 hr REAL AMERICAN 2
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Jun 26 DSS child for 3 y... 912
A Website for your Business Jun 24 Joy 1
News South Carolina's 5th District: The Forgotten Sp... Jun 23 lol 13
George E, Norcross and brother Congressman Norc... Jun 17 Pastor 1
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,051 • Total comments across all topics: 282,102,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC