S.C. Attorney General's Office: Summe...

S.C. Attorney General's Office: Summerville man faces 17 charges connected to child porn

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Summerville Journal Scene

A Summerville man is facing 17 charges connected to sexual exploitation of a minor, the South Carolina Attorney General's Office announced on Wednesday. McGowan is accused of 16 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Summerville Journal Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Carolina's 5th District: The Forgotten Sp... 12 hr Red Crosse 10
George E, Norcross and brother Congressman Norc... Jun 17 Pastor 1
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Jun 16 Sbraa 910
Post and Courier Hates Trump Supporters Jun 11 Truth 1
DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07) Jun 9 T mac33 57
News U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights... Jun 6 UMORONRACEMAKEWOR... 3
Possible Half Brother (Dec '16) May 31 CountyRaised803 3
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,267 • Total comments across all topics: 281,929,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC