Report: South Carolina arts groups spend more than $300 million a year
Americans for the Arts, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that provides support to arts groups across the country, just published its latest economic impact report, "Arts and Economic Prosperity 5." The report presents 2015 data collected from 341 cities, counties and regions, including Charleston, Columbia and Spartanburg areas as well as York County in South Carolina. "Nationally, the nonprofit arts and culture industry generated $166.3 billion of economic activity during 2015: $63.8 billion in spending by arts and cultural organizations and an additional $102.5 billion in event-related expenditures by their audiences," states Americans for the Arts.
