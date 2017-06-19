Rep. Trey Gowdy joins legacy of South Carolina committee chairmen in...
There's no denying U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy will enjoy additional clout at the helm of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. Beyond bragging rights, however, it's not clear whether the Spartanburg Republican's constituents back home will receive any tangible benefits from his new role.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Website for your Business
|12 hr
|Joy
|1
|South Carolina's 5th District: The Forgotten Sp...
|Fri
|lol
|13
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jun 22
|catphalen
|911
|George E, Norcross and brother Congressman Norc...
|Jun 17
|Pastor
|1
|Post and Courier Hates Trump Supporters
|Jun 11
|Truth
|1
|DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07)
|Jun 9
|T mac33
|57
|U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights...
|Jun 6
|UMORONRACEMAKEWOR...
|3
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC