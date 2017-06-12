Rep. Gary Palmer at GOP baseball practice attack: 'I was 20 yards away from shooter'
In January, Rep. Steve Scalise joined members of the Alabama and South Carolina Congressional delegations to watch the National Championship football game between Alabama and Clemson Rep. Mark Sanford , Rep. Bradley Byrne , Rep. Robert Aderholt , Rep. Gary Palmer ; House Whip Steve Scalise and Rep. Joe Wilson . Palmer was also at the ballfield at the time of Wednesday's shooting but was not injured.
