Police: Vehicle driver who killed runner won't be charged

Investigators say a runner struck and killed by a vehicle in South Carolina was crossing a street while the light was green. Authorities said John Flanagan died a few hours after he was hit crossing U.S. Highway 378 in Lexington around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

