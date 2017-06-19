Police: Vehicle driver who killed runner won't be charged
Investigators say a runner struck and killed by a vehicle in South Carolina was crossing a street while the light was green. Authorities said John Flanagan died a few hours after he was hit crossing U.S. Highway 378 in Lexington around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Carolina's 5th District: The Forgotten Sp...
|Thu
|Red Crosse
|12
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Thu
|catphalen
|911
|George E, Norcross and brother Congressman Norc...
|Jun 17
|Pastor
|1
|Post and Courier Hates Trump Supporters
|Jun 11
|Truth
|1
|DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07)
|Jun 9
|T mac33
|57
|U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights...
|Jun 6
|UMORONRACEMAKEWOR...
|3
|Possible Half Brother (Dec '16)
|May 31
|CountyRaised803
|3
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC