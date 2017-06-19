Police: SC man suffers split ear in a...

Police: SC man suffers split ear in attempted beheading

Authorities say a woman put a plastic bag over a South Carolina's man head and tried to decapitate him with a large knife, but he survived with a split ear. Oconee County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jimmy Watt said in a news release Monday that 40-year-old April Townsend is accused of attacking David Mitchum in a Seneca home that she also set on fire.

