Police: SC man suffers split ear in attempted beheading
Authorities say a woman put a plastic bag over a South Carolina's man head and tried to decapitate him with a large knife, but he survived with a split ear. Oconee County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jimmy Watt said in a news release Monday that 40-year-old April Townsend is accused of attacking David Mitchum in a Seneca home that she also set on fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George E, Norcross and brother Congressman Norc...
|Sat
|Pastor
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jun 16
|Sbraa
|910
|Post and Courier Hates Trump Supporters
|Jun 11
|Truth
|1
|DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07)
|Jun 9
|T mac33
|57
|U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights...
|Jun 6
|UMORONRACEMAKEWOR...
|3
|Possible Half Brother (Dec '16)
|May 31
|CountyRaised803
|3
|Looking for a joyce davis
|May 30
|Cbrooks
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC