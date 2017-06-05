Not a good look: Stats give South Carolina a dangerous rep
A new aggregation of economic, crime and transportation data shows that South Carolina is kind of a dangerous place to live. The personal finance website Wallethub used 37 collections of publicly available data to create a safety index for states based on ranks for personal, financial, transportation, workplace and emergency safety.
