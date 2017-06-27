Nine Couples Renew Their Vows at South Carolina Senior Facility
Last weekend romance was in the air at Carolina SeniorCare in Lexington, North Carolina. With the help of the community, who donated everything from hair and makeup services to a three-tier cake, nine couples renewed their wedding vows.
