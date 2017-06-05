New South Carolina residents face gas tax-related fee hike after July 1
Starting July 1, when South Carolina's new gas tax takes effect, those registering their car in South Carolina for the first time are going to notice a bigger bill at the Department of Motor Vehicles. "If you register your car after July 1, you'll go to the county you live and pay your taxes and go to the DMV to get your tag.
