Murderers admit they went on prison m...

Murderers admit they went on prison murder spree in order to get death sentences

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Sentencing Law and Policy

Regular readers know that I think one of the hardest conceptual and practical issues for death penalty abolitionists is what to do about killers already serving life without parole sentences who go on to kill again while in prison. If the death penalty is completely eliminated, these offenders may conclude there is no real punishment if they kill again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentencing Law and Policy.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rice, Graham meet with federal DOT secretary on... Thu tomstickler 1
DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07) Wed Coco4u 59
Black Time To Win Wed Coco4u 1
News 2 Million Free Eclipse Glasses Coming to US Lib... Wed REAL AMERICAN 2
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Jun 26 DSS child for 3 y... 912
A Website for your Business Jun 24 Joy 1
News South Carolina's 5th District: The Forgotten Sp... Jun 23 lol 13
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,581 • Total comments across all topics: 282,134,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC