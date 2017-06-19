Mosquitoes trapped in Beaufort County test positive for West Nile virus
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and officials from Beaufort County announced Friday that a few samples of mosquitoes trapped in Beaufort County have tested positive for West Nile virus. "Identifying mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus in our state is not uncommon," Chris Evans, Ph.D. and DHEC's staff entomologist, said in a press release.
