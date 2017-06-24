Maureen Dowd: 'Donald Skunks the Dems'

Maureen Dowd: 'Donald Skunks the Dems'

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: News Max

The Democrats got "skunked" in four House races including this week in Georgia and South Carolina they thought they could easily win because "everyone they hang with hates" President Donald Trump, New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd said Saturday. And, therefore, the "Democrats are going to have to come up with something for people to be for, rather than just counting on Trump to implode," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A Website for your Business 17 hr Joy 1
News South Carolina's 5th District: The Forgotten Sp... Fri lol 13
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Jun 22 catphalen 911
George E, Norcross and brother Congressman Norc... Jun 17 Pastor 1
Post and Courier Hates Trump Supporters Jun 11 Truth 1
DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07) Jun 9 T mac33 57
News U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights... Jun 6 UMORONRACEMAKEWOR... 3
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,526 • Total comments across all topics: 282,016,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC