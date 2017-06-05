Mark Sanford, environmental groups in...

Mark Sanford, environmental groups in race against clock to stop off-shore drilling

Read more: The Island Packet

The race to stop offshore drilling on the Atlantic is in full swing, and organizations up and down the coast are fighting against the clock. A coalition of more than 60 organizations from South Carolina and along the Atlantic coastline expressed support for Congressman Mark Sanford's "invaluable leadership in opposing offshore oil and gas drilling and seismic airgun blasting in the Atlantic Ocean" on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

