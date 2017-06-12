Man serving life for killing sex offender loses appeal
A man who along with his wife killed a sex offender in South Carolina because they said God told them to will not have his guilty plea overturned. The Herald of Rock Hill reports a judge Friday rejected 34-year-old Jeremy Moody's argument his court-appointed lawyers didn't do enough to investigate his mental illness before he pleaded guilty to murder in 2014.
