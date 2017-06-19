Legendary wrestler DDP explains why the South loves pro wrestling
It's no secret southerners love pro wrestling, but to hear why that might be from a legend in the business. New Jersey native and WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has one of the more amazing stories in pro wrestling history, namely because he started and reached the top of the business so late in his life.
|South Carolina's 5th District: The Forgotten Sp...
|15 hr
|Red Crosse
|12
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|19 hr
|catphalen
|911
|George E, Norcross and brother Congressman Norc...
|Jun 17
|Pastor
|1
|Post and Courier Hates Trump Supporters
|Jun 11
|Truth
|1
|DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07)
|Jun 9
|T mac33
|57
|U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights...
|Jun 6
|UMORONRACEMAKEWOR...
|3
|Possible Half Brother (Dec '16)
|May 31
|CountyRaised803
|3
