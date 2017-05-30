Keep school bus funds coming
School busses wait to be repaired at the South Carolina State school bus repair facility on Von Ohsen Road in Summerville Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. Brad Nettles/Staff Public education is an essential responsibility for South Carolina, and a prerequisite to fulfilling that duty is getting youngsters to school safe and sound, and in a timely manner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Fri
|Goose
|908
|Possible Half Brother
|May 31
|CountyRaised803
|3
|Looking for a joyce davis
|May 30
|Cbrooks
|1
|The Civil War Is Over: Let The Battle Flag Be (Nov '11)
|May 29
|Romney s roofies
|4,051
|if joshua didsnt convicne god of anotehr day th...
|May 27
|beach boys
|2
|clue llux clan chowder ..qlue klux klan kkk eq...
|May 27
|beach boys
|1
|South Carolinaa s poor take a hit in Trump budg...
|May 27
|Mary Banco
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC