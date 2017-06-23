JetBlue plane makes emergency landing...

JetBlue plane makes emergency landing in South Carolina after reports of smoke

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

A JetBlue aircraft flying to Florida has touched down safely in South Carolina after making an emergency landing due to reports of smoke coming from the cockpit. FAA: @JetBlue 913 landed safely at Charleston Int'l Airport after crew reported smoke in cockpit; passengers evacuated via emergency slides.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Carolina's 5th District: The Forgotten Sp... 14 hr lol 13
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Thu catphalen 911
George E, Norcross and brother Congressman Norc... Jun 17 Pastor 1
Post and Courier Hates Trump Supporters Jun 11 Truth 1
DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07) Jun 9 T mac33 57
News U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights... Jun 6 UMORONRACEMAKEWOR... 3
Possible Half Brother (Dec '16) May 31 CountyRaised803 3
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,455 • Total comments across all topics: 281,981,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC