Jail inmate mistakenly released instead of shipped to prison
A jail inmate is being returned to his South Carolina cell after mistakenly being allowed to walk out the door. York County sheriff's deputies said they found Joshua Earnest Peters on Saturday at a home in Pineville, North Carolina, and are waiting for him to be processed and returned.
