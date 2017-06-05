Is your dog vaccinated? Highly contagious dog flu now confirmed in SC
Do you take your dog to the dog park or to a boarding facility or on a walk around your neighborhood? If so, it might be time to consider vaccinating your pet for the flu. Cases of canine influenza were confirmed in South Carolina, the University of Florida's Maddie's Shelter Medicine Program announced Tuesday.
