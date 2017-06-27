Inmate details 4 prison killings: 'I ...

Inmate details 4 prison killings: 'I did it for nothing'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Guards at the Kirkland Correctional Institution rushed to Denver Simmons' cell and made a grisly discovery: Four men from the unit for mentally ill prisoners had been beaten and strangled. Simmons, 35, and Jacob Philip , 26, both already serving life without parole for double murders, were charged with the slayings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 Million Free Eclipse Glasses Coming to US Lib... 8 hr nearsightedVR 1
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Mon DSS child for 3 y... 912
A Website for your Business Jun 24 Joy 1
News South Carolina's 5th District: The Forgotten Sp... Jun 23 lol 13
George E, Norcross and brother Congressman Norc... Jun 17 Pastor 1
Post and Courier Hates Trump Supporters Jun 11 Truth 1
DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07) Jun 9 T mac33 57
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,370 • Total comments across all topics: 282,070,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC