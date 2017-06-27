Inmate details 4 prison killings: 'I ...

Inmate details 4 prison killings: 'I did it for nothing'

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

This undated photo released by Kirkland Correctional Institution shows William Scruggs in Columbia, S.C. Determined not to spend their lives in prison, two inmates decided to court the death penalty by turning their cell block into a slaughterhouse, Denver Simmons tells The Associated Press. In the course of about a half-hour, he says he and his partner lured four fellow inmates to his cell and killed them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 Million Free Eclipse Glasses Coming to US Lib... 1 hr nearsightedVR 1
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Mon DSS child for 3 y... 912
A Website for your Business Sat Joy 1
News South Carolina's 5th District: The Forgotten Sp... Jun 23 lol 13
George E, Norcross and brother Congressman Norc... Jun 17 Pastor 1
Post and Courier Hates Trump Supporters Jun 11 Truth 1
DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07) Jun 9 T mac33 57
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,267 • Total comments across all topics: 282,063,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC