Increased education spending in South Carolina still doesn't go far...

Those looking to improve public education in South Carolina have some reason to celebrate with the passage of this year's state budget. State lawmakers in the House and Senate voted Tuesday to boost funding for K through 12 schools by roughly $140 million over last year's spending plan, while also covering $68 million in Hurricane Matthew cleanup costs and $150 million for the state's underfunded pension system.

