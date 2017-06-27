He lay dying of cancer, crying from extreme pain. Someone was stealing his pain pills
As Henry Sloan, body racked with pain, lay dying of pancreatic cancer at Oakleaf Village of Lexington, someone was stealing his pain pills. Hundreds of pills weren't accounted for, said lawyers representing Sloan's family.
Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
