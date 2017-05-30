Georgia DL Darnell Jefferies enjoyed 'every minute' of his LSU visit
Georgia 2018 defensive tackle Darnell Jefferies is in the middle of visiting several college programs over the next few weeks. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound Jefferies took an unofficial to LSU on Thursday, his first time on campus, and enjoyed his trip to Baton Rouge.
