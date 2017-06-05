Georgia 4-star linebacker Quay Walker...

Georgia 4-star linebacker Quay Walker commits to Alabama

Walker chose the Crimson Tide over Auburn, LSU, Florida and South Carolina. He announced his decision in a SEC Country commitment video .

