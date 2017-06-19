Gas tax hike will lower income tax bills for some in South Carolina
South Carolina is increasing its gasoline tax July 1, but it's also offering some new tax breaks. File/AP As the first of six increases in South Carolina's gas tax approaches on July 1, it's important to know that the "gas tax" legislation is actually a complex set of regulations that will create some financial winners.
