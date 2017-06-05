Four BBQ sauces flavor South Carolina
South Carolinians agree, slow-and-low barbecue is deeply rooted in the state's culinary tradition, but their choice of four sauces - mustard, vinegar and pepper, light tomato and heavy tomato - can vary by region and recipe.
