Four BBQ sauces flavor South Carolina

South Carolinians agree, slow-and-low barbecue is deeply rooted in the state's culinary tradition, but their choice of four sauces - mustard, vinegar and pepper, light tomato and heavy tomato - can vary by region and recipe. SOUTH CAROLINA South Carolinians agree, slow-and-low barbecue is deeply rooted in the state's culinary tradition, but their choice of four sauces - mustard, vinegar and pepper, light tomato and heavy tomato can vary by region and recipe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.